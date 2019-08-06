Sister Outsider – Robert G Wertzler

I will celebrate

My Outsider Sisters

The “Mad”

The “Bad”

The “Dangerous to Know”

The “Untamed”

The “Too Loud”

The Witches

The “Bitches”

The “Whores”

The “Sluts”

The “Straight”

The “Gay”

The “Bi”

The “Trans”

The Broken and Strong

The Truth Tellers

The “Deviant”

The Bullshit Callers

The “Ball Busters”

The ones who can always see

And say out loud when

The Emperor stands naked

And the ones still looking

For that voice, still silenced

And yearning to speak from

That Outsider vantage point

The truths only they can know

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”