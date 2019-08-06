Sister Outsider – Robert G Wertzler

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

I will celebrate
My Outsider Sisters
The “Mad”
The “Bad”
The “Dangerous to Know”
The “Untamed”
The “Too Loud”
The Witches
The “Bitches”
The “Whores”
The “Sluts”
The “Straight”
The “Gay”
The “Bi”
The “Trans”
The Broken and Strong
The Truth Tellers
The “Deviant”
The Bullshit Callers
The “Ball Busters”
The ones who can always see
And say out loud when
The Emperor stands naked
And the ones still looking
For that voice, still silenced
And yearning to speak from
That Outsider vantage point
The truths only they can know

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s