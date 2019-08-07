Featured Post: The Bell Jar – Georgiann Carlson

she kept her heart under a
Bell Jar
on a table next to her bed
taking it out
only when she read
a good book
or played with her cat
she thought life was
easer when she couldn’t
feel anything
she was right
of course
and she was also wrong
still
she didn’t think
keeping her heart
inside her body
was worth the pain
so she looked at it
through the glass
and wondered
what it was thinking
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life