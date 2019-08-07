Featured Post: The Bell Jar – Georgiann Carlson

she kept her heart under a

Bell Jar

on a table next to her bed

taking it out

only when she read

a good book

or played with her cat

she thought life was

easer when she couldn’t

feel anything

she was right

of course

and she was also wrong

still

she didn’t think

keeping her heart

inside her body

was worth the pain

so she looked at it

through the glass

and wondered

what it was thinking

