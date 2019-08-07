Featured Post: The Bell Jar – Tamara Fricke

Fuck Holden Caulfield
and sing instead of
electrified ether
crackling down
the spine of every
woman that bore him.
I’m bored with him
and I’m suffocating
under the weight
of smug superiority.
Life is only meaningless
because your white male ass
decided it was.
The glass of this cage
was crafted to supplant
umbilical care and was
hung before my first
lung full of air, and now
as I goldfish gasp and
the jar seals, I find
your self-smothering
cigarette smoke appalling.
Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.