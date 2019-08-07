Featured Post: The Bell Jar – Tamara Fricke

Fuck Holden Caulfield

and sing instead of

electrified ether

crackling down

the spine of every

woman that bore him.

I’m bored with him

and I’m suffocating

under the weight

of smug superiority.

Life is only meaningless

because your white male ass

decided it was.

The glass of this cage

was crafted to supplant

umbilical care and was

hung before my first

lung full of air, and now

as I goldfish gasp and

the jar seals, I find

your self-smothering

cigarette smoke appalling.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.