Deep inside
Where very few have been
Lives the real me
I live behind glass
In a jar
Hiding away from the world
And those that have seen
The true essence of me
In that jar
Have betrayed
Abused
Used
Or just plain abandoned me
And people
Wonder why I’m shy
Closed off
Or just superficial
Because I keep
The core essence of me
Hidden away
Deep in my soul
In the bell jar
CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
CE Wing – Hidden in the Bell Jar
LikeLiked by 1 person