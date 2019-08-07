Deep inside

Where very few have been

Lives the real me

I live behind glass

In a jar

Hiding away from the world

And those that have seen

The true essence of me

In that jar

Have betrayed

Abused

Used

Or just plain abandoned me

And people

Wonder why I’m shy

Closed off

Or just superficial

Because I keep

The core essence of me

Hidden away

Deep in my soul

In the bell jar

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry