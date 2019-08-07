The Bell Jar – Christine E. Ray

the heart

of my madness

beats wildly

beneath polished glass

its feathered limbs

twisting

turning

frantically

a living thing

fighting desperately

to be free

it is both monstrous

and

achingly beautiful

as it contorts

onyx and plum

catching the light

before it shifts

midnight and crimson

it is pitiable

as it throws itself

again and again

against curved walls

I struggle

with deep longing

to release it

cradle it in my arms

croon a lullaby

but like all feral things

sooner or later

it will turn on me

bite me viciously

on my breast

until I bleed

impale me with

razor-sharp talons

and not release me

until long after

it has taken flight

