Unmistakable – Phillip Knight Scott

Sometimes I’d like to unpack
my soul and watch it pour
onto the ground, mixing with the dirt
and whatever lay before me, a new me
with constituent parts
that unmistakably resemble what was
but look tough,
simple.
Then I’d like to feel
this constituted mixture ooze
through my fingers, free of the bell jar
and doubts coming before me, now paramount,
with the confidence born
of foregoing our imposed dejection
and feel liberated,
me.
Phillip Knight Scott lives in North Carolina with his wife and 3-year-old son, who has been frustratingly developing his own opinions on everything. At least for the next year, Phillip is on the right side of 40. (Both the interstate and existence in years). By day he works for a software company but has been writing for decades and only recently decided to pursue publishing them to an audience.