Unmistakable – Phillip Knight Scott

Sometimes I’d like to unpack

my soul and watch it pour

onto the ground, mixing with the dirt

and whatever lay before me, a new me

with constituent parts

that unmistakably resemble what was

but look tough,

simple.

Then I’d like to feel

this constituted mixture ooze

through my fingers, free of the bell jar

and doubts coming before me, now paramount,

with the confidence born

of foregoing our imposed dejection

and feel liberated,

me.

Phillip Knight Scott lives in North Carolina with his wife and 3-year-old son, who has been frustratingly developing his own opinions on everything. At least for the next year, Phillip is on the right side of 40. (Both the interstate and existence in years). By day he works for a software company but has been writing for decades and only recently decided to pursue publishing them to an audience.