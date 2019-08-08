Featured Post: bell jar beauty – ashley jane

you call her

pretty

tell her to

smile more

wear dresses

you put her on display

in your trophy case

keep her

behind the glass

a perfect specimen

of the female sex

you want her

to be seen but not heard

to honor and obey

to sit quietly

a bell jar beauty

that you take down

from the shelf

and show off

to your friends

but she is so much more

than pretty

and she wasn’t made

to obey

she was made for greater things

better things

bolder things

than stroking the ego

of a man

who doesn’t know her worth

Ashley Jane is an indie author from Alabama. She has been writing off and on since childhood, but she only started sharing her words a few years ago. She is the co-founder of FallsPoetry prompt, which runs on both Instagram and Twitter. She also co-hosts DarkLines and DrugVerse prompts on Twitter, and she is co-admin of Her Heart Poetry and Our Poetry Journey. She has two books of poetry out: Love, Lies and Lullabies and The Mums are Filled with Melancholy. She enjoys helps other authors pursue their dreams of publishing. You can read more of Ashley’s writing on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and WordPress