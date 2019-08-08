Featured Post: This Bridge Called My Back – Tamara Fricke

Mahogany skin

lends itself, naturally,

to scaffolding and furniture

alike, crafting exquisite

sculptures pale hands

envy and caress,

asking cinnamon’s

warm russets to

wipe snotty noses

and dust behind

the golden fabric-ed

recliner, left fetishized

and unused in the corner.

Scabbards,

every colored womb,

that bridge yesterday’s hatred

with tomorrow’s subjugation,

deny a solitary fact—

The groaning from

this bridge called my back

is not moaning, and one day

the furniture will bite back.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.