rooted in expectations

that twist like a vine

creeping up my limbs

squeezing my voice

into mere whispers

of who I am

of who I can be

I struggle in fear

rip at the weeds

and my voice rises

rattles the glass walls

of my conscience

of my binary world

that holds me caged

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil