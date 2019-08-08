The Bell Jar – Steve Naisbitt

When Life finally succeeds

Beats me down

For worms to feed

Vengeful soul

Still able to troll

Will haunt what passes for Khaleesi’s home

Smile made of chain link fence

Cracks with laughter at misplaced Love’s expense

Gifted the soul

Reciprocity the goal

Banshees will wail

Lamenting my fail

Your time and touch – my holy grail

Frowns from the coroner

That dude’s nowt but a borrower

Absurd, my word

Posthumous request he’s never before heard

Cut out my need

Same one that once would bleed

Proudly upon my sleeve

Your abyssal emptiness had somewhere to feed

Displayed in a Bell Jar

You’ll admire from afar

Another trophy trinket

Won’t make you dwell though, will it?

Still,

I don’t expect you to care

Least I’ll know you know it’s there…

Image courtesy of Pinterest

Steve Naisbitt claims to have been writing since he could hold a pencil. Consumed by long personal relationship with Death, beginning with the loss of his brother; loss drives his exploration of the humanity’s darkside.

He is the deeply cynical, embittered author of Among the Dead – book one of his The Black Metropolis adult sci-fi series. In addition to his quest for an agent, he’s currently working on his second novel. Find his black-hearted take on the world at Darkgingerbread and Blackwater Ink and also Quora where he regularly contributes to their mental health and relationship columns.