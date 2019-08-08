The Bell Jar – Steve Naisbitt

When Life finally succeeds
Beats me down
For worms to feed
Vengeful soul
Still able to troll
Will haunt what passes for Khaleesi’s home
Smile made of chain link fence
Cracks with laughter at misplaced Love’s expense
Gifted the soul
Reciprocity the goal
Banshees will wail
Lamenting my fail
Your time and touch – my holy grail
Frowns from the coroner
That dude’s nowt but a borrower
Absurd, my word
Posthumous request he’s never before heard
Cut out my need
Same one that once would bleed
Proudly upon my sleeve
Your abyssal emptiness had somewhere to feed
Displayed in a Bell Jar
You’ll admire from afar
Another trophy trinket
Won’t make you dwell though, will it?
Still,
I don’t expect you to care
Least I’ll know you know it’s there…
Image courtesy of Pinterest
Steve Naisbitt claims to have been writing since he could hold a pencil. Consumed by long personal relationship with Death, beginning with the loss of his brother; loss drives his exploration of the humanity’s darkside.
He is the deeply cynical, embittered author of Among the Dead – book one of his The Black Metropolis adult sci-fi series. In addition to his quest for an agent, he’s currently working on his second novel. Find his black-hearted take on the world at Darkgingerbread and Blackwater Ink and also Quora where he regularly contributes to their mental health and relationship columns.