Back Breaking, I Rise – J.D.

This bridge called my back

This bridge called my back

Is breaking from the weight of life

Is breaking from the weight of life

This breaking back called my life

Is from the bridge of weight

It’s burning like the phoenix rising

It’s burning like the phoenix rising

And is the smoke in our lights

And is the smoke in our lights

The phoenix is rising in the light

And it’s burning like smoke

Trying to mend eroding emotions

Trying to mend eroding emotions

Is like rebuilding the bridge

Is like rebuilding the bridge

The bridge is eroding

Like trying emotions rebuilding to mend

Rebuilding the bridge

Is breaking my back

And the weight of light is rising like smoke

Life is called the burning phoenix in this

It’s eroding from the bridge

Like emotions trying to mend. JD

Just a punk kid from Jersey w/heart

You can read more of J.D.’s writing on Instagram