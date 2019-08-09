Back Breaking, I Rise – J.D.

This bridge called my back
This bridge called my back
Is breaking from the weight of life
Is breaking from the weight of life
This breaking back called my life
Is from the bridge of weight
It’s burning like the phoenix rising
It’s burning like the phoenix rising
And is the smoke in our lights
And is the smoke in our lights
The phoenix is rising in the light
And it’s burning like smoke
Trying to mend eroding emotions
Trying to mend eroding emotions
Is like rebuilding the bridge
Is like rebuilding the bridge
The bridge is eroding
Like trying emotions rebuilding to mend
Rebuilding the bridge
Is breaking my back
And the weight of light is rising like smoke
Life is called the burning phoenix in this
It’s eroding from the bridge
Like emotions trying to mend. JD
Just a punk kid from Jersey w/heart
