Back Breaking, I Rise – J.D.

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

This bridge called my back
This bridge called my back
Is breaking from the weight of life
Is breaking from the weight of life
This breaking back called my life
Is from the bridge of weight

It’s burning like the phoenix rising
It’s burning like the phoenix rising
And is the smoke in our lights
And is the smoke in our lights
The phoenix is rising in the light
And it’s burning like smoke

Trying to mend eroding emotions
Trying to mend eroding emotions
Is like rebuilding the bridge
Is like rebuilding the bridge
The bridge is eroding
Like trying emotions rebuilding to mend

Rebuilding the bridge
Is breaking my back
And the weight of light is rising like smoke
Life is called the burning phoenix in this
It’s eroding from the bridge
Like emotions trying to mend. JD

Just a punk kid from Jersey w/heart

You can read more of J.D.’s writing on Instagram

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s