Bad Feminist – Robert G Wertzler

I must be a very bad Feminist
Maybe one of the worst kind
The kind with no excuses
For being so subversive
I’m old
I’m white
I’m straight
I wasn’t sexually abused
Or raped
Or discriminated against
Because of my gender
Or sexual preference
I belong to the privileged class
(except, maybe, for not
claiming to be a “Christian”)
What possible reason
Have I for being a Feminist?
Two, I suppose:
I actually like women and
It is the right thing to do.
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
Wow! Thank you.
