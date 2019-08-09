Bad Feminist – Robert G Wertzler

I must be a very bad Feminist

Maybe one of the worst kind

The kind with no excuses

For being so subversive

I’m old

I’m white

I’m straight

I wasn’t sexually abused

Or raped

Or discriminated against

Because of my gender

Or sexual preference

I belong to the privileged class

(except, maybe, for not

claiming to be a “Christian”)

What possible reason

Have I for being a Feminist?

Two, I suppose:

I actually like women and

It is the right thing to do.

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”