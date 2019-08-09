Blood Red Flower

Most excellent

Theater of Sorrows

Pretty Petals Purge Poison

So you
You made it through the fall of grace
Summers winter dressed in black lace
The moonless sky
The wine gone sour
Your crimson fade –
Your last hour
Were you
Contemplating philosophers
Chasing lines that became blurs?
The well ran dry
The soil turned dour
Your veins… your canvas –
A blood red flower
Drowning in your self created obscurity
Wallowing in your false poetic misery
Reflection in a crystal pool of impurity
Gulp perverse like it’s a fizzy tea…
I opined
Eyes shining backward; It wasn’t you
Sprawled on the floor with your soul askew
Retching demons
At the eleventh hour
Too late… those veins –
A blood red flower
And history through the magnifying glass
Blown up like balloons in a circus parade
Put your mess in order love!
Gather your words that taunt sweet dreams
Rhetoric, sentiments, explanations, expletives –
Nonsensical…

