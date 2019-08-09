Theater of Sorrows

Pretty Petals Purge Poison

So you

You made it through the fall of grace

Summers winter dressed in black lace

The moonless sky

The wine gone sour

Your crimson fade –

Your last hour

Were you

Contemplating philosophers

Chasing lines that became blurs?

The well ran dry

The soil turned dour

Your veins… your canvas –

A blood red flower

Drowning in your self created obscurity

Wallowing in your false poetic misery

Reflection in a crystal pool of impurity

Gulp perverse like it’s a fizzy tea…

I opined

Eyes shining backward; It wasn’t you

Sprawled on the floor with your soul askew

Retching demons

At the eleventh hour

Too late… those veins –

A blood red flower

And history through the magnifying glass

Blown up like balloons in a circus parade

Put your mess in order love!

Gather your words that taunt sweet dreams

Rhetoric, sentiments, explanations, expletives –

Nonsensical…