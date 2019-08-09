Featured Post: Behind Garden Walls – Heather Carr-Rowe

life began protected

in our mother’s gardens

and as time would have

we ventured forth

nurtured by dreams

of butter cups and lady slippers

carried like winged seeds on a breeze

in search of the meadows

but no one spoke of

garden walls and the weeds

deeply rooted in our society

that bloodied our hands

as we grasped and ripped

at the thistles,

at the vines

strangling our sister flowers,

keeping us tamed,

keeping us planted

within the ancient masonry

of a well organized garden

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil