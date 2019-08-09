Featured Post: I Remember the Mother – Deanna Raymond

I remember my Mother

As I knew her, I a child of the 70’s

She- Mother Wild, Mother Earth

I remember her digging and planting

In a deep squat

Hovering over rich turned earth

Creating garden beds resplendent

With vibrant colors, textures, tumbles of flowers

And scents that to this day

Speak of home

I remember my sister and I traipsing after her

A cat or two, and a dog in tow

Learning all the things that the cool woods

Open field, under brush, briars and pond’s edge

Could yield as food or medicine

Mullen oil for ear aches, jewel weed for poison ivy

Fiddle heads, blueberries, mulberries

Elderberry and sumac made into jam- the most brilliant

Jewel taste on the tongue

Blackberries staining our fingers and mouths

Boiling them to make dark amethyst jams

Or baked into pies that taste like mother’s love

She was my Mother Wolf

My Wildling Woman

My true North and connection to the divine

But time passed

And some things have changed

Age heralds in fear where fearless once stood

Pain becomes the slippery slope to sedentary, to insular

The Mother Goddess glimmers through some times

And her eyes sparkle remembering

But her days in a squat

Turning the earth

Or wandering forests stalking the wild sustenance

Are past.

I feel that as daughters

We find ourselves in search our Mother’s gardens again as we age

Where her fingernails were crescent mooned with rich soil

And spider webs and morning dew clung to her long hair

Where her bosom smelled of roses when you snuggled into her

As she sang in birdsong to teach you the language of flight

Where for a time you had common ground literally and figuratively

Where she taught you to stand tall and ferocious

Among the jasmine and false indigo

And HOWL in all your glorious female child divine

At the rising full moon.

I a single Mom of two teenage boys, a massage therapist and physical therapy assistant living in New England. I have been writing poetry and journaling stream of thought since I was a young girl. Writing has always been therapeutic and at times life-saving for me. Bleeding ink onto paper has been as natural and important as breathing. In my late 40’s I begin to consider sharing my writing and publishing. I have always been so grateful for other authors and being able to see that I am not alone in my struggles along my path in this world. I hope my writing can give others the same lift, hope, sense of belonging.

Find me on Facebook at: Darker Rooms and DeeRay