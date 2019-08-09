Featured Post: In Search of My Mother’s Garden – Georgiann Carlson

I won’t go in search of my Mother’s garden

I already know what I’ll find there

flowers

struggling to survive

amid the stranglehold of weeds

flowers watered with her tears

and fed with her broken heart

the sun blocked

by my father

who never once

thought of anyone but himself

cheating every chance he got

while she planted bulb

after bulb

singing to them

hoping that the new flowers

would somehow

grow

knowing they

never had a chance

I always hoped that

my Mother had a

Secret Garden

one my father

couldn’t destroy

one where flowers grew

with wild abandon

colors so bright

she had to shade her eyes

just to look at them

I wish she had a garden

like that

a Secret Garden

filled with beauty

that he

could never touch

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life