Featured Post: The Bad Feminist – Georgiann Carlson

I’m not a BAD FEMINIST

I don’t hate men

I hate what men DO

I hate the beating

the raping

the terrorizing

the laws

that benefit them

but not us

the way so many women

are forced into dependency

the unequal pay

the way they lock us out

of the decision-making process

I hate the way they

try to crush our joy

take away our personal power

I hate the way men

don’t stop other men

from hurting us

I hate the way the

medical profession

slights us

uses men as models

for our health

which hurts

and even kills us

I don’t hate men

I hate what men DO

I hate the way they bully us

I hate the need for

Women’s Shelters

and ER visits

in the middle of the night

I hate the way

women can’t go out

at night alone

and are afraid

to walk through

parking lots

take the stairs

get into an elevator

I hate all of that

I’m not a bad feminist

I’m a really good one

and I’m pissed off

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life