Featured Post: The Bad Feminist – Georgiann Carlson

I’m not a BAD FEMINIST
I don’t hate men
I hate what men DO
I hate the beating
the raping
the terrorizing
the laws
that benefit them
but not us
the way so many women
are forced into dependency
the unequal pay
the way they lock us out
of the decision-making process
I hate the way they
try to crush our joy
take away our personal power
I hate the way men
don’t stop other men
from hurting us
I hate the way the
medical profession
slights us
uses men as models
for our health
which hurts
and even kills us
I don’t hate men
I hate what men DO
I hate the way they bully us
I hate the need for
Women’s Shelters
and ER visits
in the middle of the night
I hate the way
women can’t go out
at night alone
and are afraid
to walk through
parking lots
take the stairs
get into an elevator
I hate all of that
I’m not a bad feminist
I’m a really good one
and I’m pissed off
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life