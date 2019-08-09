Featured Post: This Bridge Called My Back – Christine E. Ray

young ones

you glance

in my direction

but you do not see

your eyes slide off me

as if I wear my gray hair

my fine lines

like a woven cloak

of invisibility

should I strip myself

in front of you

baring my vulnerability

baring my rage?

could you then see

what lies beneath?

this bridge

called my back

anchored with bone

cabled with nerve

built on a foundation

of blood

and tears

calcium phosphate

and pain

arched with collagen

and passion

has carried the weight

of mothers

has carried the weight

of daughters

has lifted you higher

than I was taught

to dream

your toes dug deeply

into my ribs

as you pulled yourself up

on my shoulders

and the shoulders

of my sisters

history might forget us

but the bridges

of our backs

will remain

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved