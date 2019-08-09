In Search of My Mother’s Gardens – Rachael Ikins

Most of my ‘mom’ memories:

Reading in the garden.

Attacking dandelions with a Valkurie’s fury, a tool she loved just for that. Every house she lived in she planted gardens.

Annual mulch ceremony,

Burlap sacks of cocoa hulls or ground corncobs in a redolent heap.

My dad hoisted one into her cart.

As days passed she worked her way with coffee can and cart

while I was at school

each seedling comforted, safe from weeds and summer sun.

Not from the neighbor’s chickens.

I still hear her wail, all the baby zinnias, carnage and crying.

Autumn frost prediction,

another ceremony: bringing in the tender annuals. I came home from school to find every available end- table and counter corner peppery with the orange and red fragrance. Years later I learned marigolds are offerings to the goddess, Kali, the bringer of life and destruction. Maybe my mother was a goddess.

She absorbed herself in ritual, staking peonies, cutting back perennials, harvesting vegetables,

Filling a freezer full to last all winter.

At 85, thin as a stalk of corn, scarred left deltoids wasted from a fall that almost killed her, in turquoise bermuda shorts and a sleeveless top. Leaning on her dandelion killer.

I always wondered

if she saw me,

Was I invisible?

When I was four, I sat on the barn step and wet my pants while she knelt, her back to me, digging in some iris. I was too afraid

to leave her, to go inside even though I knew how to use the big toilet. Afraid if I had, all that would remain of her was a cast-off sneaker and a trowel,

my sobbing as I clawed my way through the foliage

to try to follow.

When I drive past our house today

I see that the people who bought it

have a dog. Installed Invisible Fence right smack down the middle of her best perennial bed.

They painted the barn green.

As for me, I seek my mother in my own garden, digging my own roots,

and yes, she is here.