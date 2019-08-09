In Search of Our Mother’s Gardens – Tamara Fricke

I am fluid in these moments

neither masculine nor feminine

neither hero nor victim

neither camera nor film

and in them I can finally breathe

deeply, fulfillingly

at ease even in the cacophony

of technicolored swirls.

This should not imply disaffection

with the wake-a-day world

my role, my gender, my sex

more that these roots never

took kindly to pots and seek

ranging fields to spread my leaves.

To believe humanisticly

that form follows function

is to believe we can be

cut into the same cloth

or that dough dies

without the cutter.

We are evolving, like a waltz

we step back before forth

too slowly to save every shoot,

not always in perfect time,

so I will hold tender dreams

as ever searching

for mother’s garden.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.