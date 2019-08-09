When God Was a Woman II – Judy Swann

A word about kind. The OED says only, and misleadingly, “cunt- ; see cont-, count- But in her Woman’s Encyclopedia of Myths and Secrets (1983, that’s why she can’t cite Gimbutas, The Language of the Goddess, 1989), Barbara G. Walker, the knitting expert and Neolithic scholar, writes “Cunt Derivative of the Oriental Great Goddess as Cunti or Kunda, the Yoni of the Uni-verse. From the same root came county, kin and kind (Old English cyn, Gothic kuni). ‘Cunt,’ she says, quoting Michael Dames ‘is not slang, dialect, or any marginal form, but a true language word, and of the oldest stock.’” Indeed, the OED shows kin, O.E. cyn; kind, cunde; county, cunte.

And the head of a cat, ‘ma’ in Linear A:

