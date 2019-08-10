A beautiful Silence

Achingly beautiful imagery from Devika Mathur

There is absolutely no one in my room
Silence wraps its body and splatters itself on my chest.
A humdrum of incessant things
like a blue moon, blue blood sinks into the well of my mind,
eating the feverish residue laying there.
These thoughts, they cringe/cling/eat
like a plant in a cold rain,
embossing a slick shadow in the earth
And so I lie naked all by myself
giving  way to this silent flower
ready to bloom candles
red/pink/colorless.
For the crevices exist in places
unknown to my mind.
And I hibernate now. / A beautiful silence/

