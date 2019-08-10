Whisper and the Roar

There is absolutely no one in my room

Silence wraps its body and splatters itself on my chest.

A humdrum of incessant things

like a blue moon, blue blood sinks into the well of my mind,

eating the feverish residue laying there.

These thoughts, they cringe/cling/eat

like a plant in a cold rain,

embossing a slick shadow in the earth

And so I lie naked all by myself

giving way to this silent flower

ready to bloom candles

red/pink/colorless.

For the crevices exist in places

unknown to my mind.

And I hibernate now. / A beautiful silence/