And how the body heals-Megha Sood

Megha Sood heals on Whisper and the Roar
And how the body teaches itself to heal
to get up
shed off the scars
the sullen time has left behind
rub off all the cobwebs
of the stale vapid moments
nesting in you for time forever
taking shelter in your mind
feasting on your memories
like maggots
and sucking off the light
that was once so divine
And the how the body teaches itself to recover
by crying profusely
pouring out the tears
chaos of the lonely soul
that deep lamentation
that once gone sour
and how it springs that fountain of elixir
stemming from the depths of your heart
to cleanse you
once again
and to baptize your sins
marking you as a nubile
a soul apart
And how the body fight and shuts itself down
cocooned within itself
sitting cross-legged in the dark
hunched by the pain of the
deep remorse
and sitting in complete silence
mute and numb to the core
those screech and
