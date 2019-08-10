And how the body heals-Megha Sood

And how the body teaches itself to heal

to get up

shed off the scars

the sullen time has left behind

rub off all the cobwebs

of the stale vapid moments

nesting in you for time forever

taking shelter in your mind

feasting on your memories

like maggots

and sucking off the light

that was once so divine

And the how the body teaches itself to recover

by crying profusely

pouring out the tears

chaos of the lonely soul

that deep lamentation

that once gone sour

and how it springs that fountain of elixir

stemming from the depths of your heart

to cleanse you

once again

and to baptize your sins

marking you as a nubile

a soul apart

And how the body fight and shuts itself down

cocooned within itself

sitting cross-legged in the dark

hunched by the pain of the

deep remorse

and sitting in complete silence

mute and numb to the core

those screech and