Dreams – Aj Mac

Once upon a midnight journey

In the darkness of the night

The galaxy took my fancy

I ascended off in full flight

To travel deep amongst the stars

And disappear into space

For I no longer wanted to wander here

Amongst the human race

I flew so fast, I flew so far

Against all odds all night I flew

Until the morning light

When I descended down to you

What kind of alchemy is dreaming?

Consorting with people who don’t exist

A dream is a wish your heart makes

Granting everything on your list

But not all dreams are beautiful

For they are a reflection of the Earth

Some dreams turn into nightmares

Scaring you for all they’re worth

Like the time I dreamt of my sister

An outsider in my mind

We searched for our mother’s garden

But nothing could we find

And as we searched our heartache grew

And we became frantic and lost

We then broke down cried together

Despair was the cost

And then around us storm clouds brewed

And the screaming banshees shrieked

The fear inside froze us

We could hardly speak

It ended quickly as I awoke

And let out a little scream

What wish was my heart making here

On this horror dream?

