Featured Post: Liberation – Goff James

Women
House-chained
Home-makers
Imprisoned
Women
Lost in the shadows
Of domestic servitude
Invisible
Women
Masked in anonymity
Robed in dissatisfaction
Voices unheard silent
Women
Mothers
Lovers
Status quo
Women
The nameless problem
The Female Mystique
Revealed
Women
Education
Emancipation
Liberation
Goff James lives in Wales. He is an artist, photographer and poet. His work displays an interest in that which can be seen and unseen, that which is heard and unheard, that which is read and unread and all those things that go unnoticed in-between.
