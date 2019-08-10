Featured Post: Liberation – Goff James

Women

House-chained

Home-makers

Imprisoned

Women

Lost in the shadows

Of domestic servitude

Invisible

Women

Masked in anonymity

Robed in dissatisfaction

Voices unheard silent

Women

Mothers

Lovers

Status quo

Women

The nameless problem

The Female Mystique

Revealed

Women

Education

Emancipation

Liberation

Goff James lives in Wales. He is an artist, photographer and poet. His work displays an interest in that which can be seen and unseen, that which is heard and unheard, that which is read and unread and all those things that go unnoticed in-between.