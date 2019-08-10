Featured Post: The Feminine Mystique – Tamara Fricke

Always anchored
swaying on
testosterone swells
this boat cut lines
and listed, adrift
on unexpected tides.
To find oneself moored
in abandoned coves
run aground on unseen bars
limping to port
and unsure of winds and stars
left this boat keening
for sextant and a hand
knowledgeable of repair.
Time would deem
me useless sans
parentage and plugs
but the archaeologist
found the truth
in lumbered rings.
Infinite is the possibility
of us all should
we lay bare the varnish.
Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.