Featured Post: The Feminine Mystique – Tamara Fricke

Always anchored

swaying on

testosterone swells

this boat cut lines

and listed, adrift

on unexpected tides.

To find oneself moored

in abandoned coves

run aground on unseen bars

limping to port

and unsure of winds and stars

left this boat keening

for sextant and a hand

knowledgeable of repair.

Time would deem

me useless sans

parentage and plugs

but the archaeologist

found the truth

in lumbered rings.

Infinite is the possibility

of us all should

we lay bare the varnish.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.