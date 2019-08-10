Transmogrify…

Whisper and the Roar

She lay back

into the plush green

of the meadow

with lids closed

she turned her face

to the warming embrace

of our radiant star

hands cupped under her belly

she pulled back against

the soft velvet of her skin

an embrace of singular passion

for herself

the birds in the conifers

around this arena

burbled and whistled

like the voices of so many

just outside her peripheral

always pontificating

always instructing

do this

say that

be humble

be a lady

be demure

be a pleasant decoration to the room

a china doll

wrapped in taffeta

on a shelf

not to touch, engage or hold

to be seen and admired

but not to be heard

she was to be expensive and fragile

and placed behind glass

to sit upon a mantle in the parlor

for the sport

of the rich

to be won as a prize

for expertise in misogyny