Featured Post: No Icing on the Cake – Heather Carr-Rowe

You

say, I

am the second

sex subservient to man,

the little woman kept between

layers of life, like lemon icing-

turned sour with the gumption to complain;

I expect to rise in the mix – be

recognized beyond baker’s conception of icing to the cake

refuse submission to your bakery of delights point of view,

and create a recipe of equality- a new world view

no one submits to Other, rather fresh ingredients mix

deem a society of freedoms to belong together

in ways that no longer require icing

between layers – rather a single cake-

of the whole human perspective,

economic slices are equal

opportunities are fair,

and subservience,

herstory.

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil