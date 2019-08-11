The Second Sex – Georgiann Carlson

there is no second sex
only genders
lots of genders
new one’s
popping up every day
finally freed from hiding
I think there will be a
gender unknown
box on job apps soon

the second sex was simply
used to show women’s position
in a man’s world
and it still exists today
women are still
under the patriarchal thumb
ruled through power and violence
but
If there HAS to be a first gender
it would be a woman
even Jesus couldn’t get here
without his mother
which
of course
makes him
second

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

