The Second Sex – Georgiann Carlson

there is no second sex

only genders

lots of genders

new one’s

popping up every day

finally freed from hiding

I think there will be a

gender unknown

box on job apps soon

the second sex was simply

used to show women’s position

in a man’s world

and it still exists today

women are still

under the patriarchal thumb

ruled through power and violence

but

If there HAS to be a first gender

it would be a woman

even Jesus couldn’t get here

without his mother

which

of course

makes him

second

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life