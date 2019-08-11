The Second Sex – Georgiann Carlson

there is no second sex
only genders
lots of genders
new one’s
popping up every day
finally freed from hiding
I think there will be a
gender unknown
box on job apps soon
the second sex was simply
used to show women’s position
in a man’s world
and it still exists today
women are still
under the patriarchal thumb
ruled through power and violence
but
If there HAS to be a first gender
it would be a woman
even Jesus couldn’t get here
without his mother
which
of course
makes him
second
