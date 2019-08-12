English Major – Kiersen Elle Peach

Broken, I am the second sex.
I sit
In a professor’s office knit.
He’s a man who can open doors by closing you in.
My eyes look down towards my shirt’s firm fit.
Bent and frustrated he tells me again
That I should be an English Major, he’ll help me in
It’s just a sweet nothing sin…
He knows people.
I could be someone
I could be big.
But how big can I get if I’m under him?
Turning the door knob and looking away.
With borrowed strength I remembered outweighed:
That while Eve came of Adam, Lilith was cut from his same clay
Not less or more, we are the same
I won’t rent or sell my core within
Steadfast against man’s original sin.
Kiersen Elle Peach is a writer and teacher out of Sacramento, California. She spends her days writing, removing objects from her 2-year-old’s jaws, and wishing to be James Joyce. You can read more of her writing at K. Elle Peach