English Major – Kiersen Elle Peach

Broken, I am the second sex.

I sit

In a professor’s office knit.

He’s a man who can open doors by closing you in.

My eyes look down towards my shirt’s firm fit.

Bent and frustrated he tells me again

That I should be an English Major, he’ll help me in

It’s just a sweet nothing sin…

He knows people.

I could be someone

I could be big.

But how big can I get if I’m under him?

Turning the door knob and looking away.

With borrowed strength I remembered outweighed:

That while Eve came of Adam, Lilith was cut from his same clay

Not less or more, we are the same

I won’t rent or sell my core within

Steadfast against man’s original sin.