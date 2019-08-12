Featured Post: My Body is Not an Apology – Marie Prichard

The body, this body, my body

Is not an apology.

It Is not an explanation

A long

Drawn-out

Pause for consideration.

It does not wait for approval

Does not desire

Golden-tipped accolades.

It Is not a justification

Of etched road maps

Across the expanse

Of stomach and thighs.

It is not a constant explanation of

Regret and remorse

For taking up space.

It Is not a concession

Of compromises

Creating waves of regret

Crashing against the mind.

It does not accept unwelcomed

Unsolicited

Undesired expressions.

It is not available

To be spoken at

Down to

Or about with shrapnel-coated

Waste-land edged words of war.

It is merciful

Years of learning to love

All the bits

The pieces

The sags

The wrinkles.

It is time spent alone

with early morning sunrises

Late-night sunsets

Colors blending against skin.

It is compassion

Occasions of grace

Acknowledging everyday moments

Leaving past hurts to fade

Into the misty distance

Until the sharp details

Are no more.

The body, this body, my body

Is not an apology.

My body is forgiveness.

Marie Prichard is a longtime writer and educator. She lives on an island in the Pacific Northwest with her wife, their two wiener dogs, and a Munchkin cat. She loves reading, writing, walking the beach, and filling her wife’s pockets with heart rocks. You can read more of her writing on Medium