Featured Post: My Body is Not an Apology – Tamara Fricke

Broken as it is

I still won’t moisturize

desolation that denies

the existence of saturation

to begin with. Instead,

I will take with me

all that flowers

and winds through

your cracks, all that buzzes

and crawls through

dark places and together we,

without you, will

colonize the moon,

and festoon the night

with our calls.

And you will watch

from desertification crags

as our symbiosis synthesizes

starlight on molecular strings

because I told you, my body

is not your goddamn apology,

and here, we eat the weak,

without a second thought.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.