when my brain goes haywire

I think I must have developed

late-onset sensory integration disorder

the sun burns my eyes

the birds chirp their Spring songs

much too loudly for me

other’s coffee

which I usually covet

overwhelms me with its roasted aroma

I admire the way that liberated

warm weather dresses swing down Locust walk

rayon, silk, satin, linen drape beautifully

make their wearers walk with confidence

I like the feel of these fabrics

against my fingertips

but am only able to tolerate

utilitarian cotton knits

against my back

my stomach

thighs

my skin

now a single exposed nerve

perceives anything else

as sandpaper

rubbing me raw

the acupuncturist palpates

my numb right leg

looking for the best place

to insert the hair thin needle

in hopes of returning sensation

to my errant limb

her fingertip finds a meridian point

so excruciatingly painful

on the inside of my knee

I practically levitate

off the table

she smiles broadly

as she announces, “We have a winner!”

Indeed

