This Body Is Not An Apology – Christine E. Ray

this body

cleverly constructed

of blood and bone

muscle and sinew

has not always been

my safe house

others did their best

to paint it’s innocence

shame red

self-hatred black

carved the words

Lolita

Whore

Bitch

under my skin

rendering this body

an iron maiden

a scold’s bridle

a tomb

this body

scaffolded on

an inheritance of madness

and misfiring neurons

has been brought

to the knees

by emotional

and physical pain

this body

ever changing

has not always

been my ally

a friend

at times

an enigma

a stranger

an enemy

this body

keeper of my soul

my essence

weathered my past

survived being

carved hollow by loss

this body

has bled crimson

cried oceans

howled with rage

embraced lovers

birthed babies

rejected expectations

of what a woman should be

could be

has dreamed universes

yet to be discovered

within me

this body

my body

that I continue to broker

peace with

that I have learned to respect

if not always cherish

has protected me

through five decades

vulnerable child

headstrong, obstinate teen

mother

survivor

fierce warrior woman

but this body

my body

will never be an apology

