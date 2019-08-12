This Body Is Not An Apology – Georgiann Carlson

when it comes to bodies

I’d like to personally thank mine

for doing everything I’ve ever asked of it

and more

my body has been amazing

fantastic

never failed me

strong

fabulous

ready to play

loving every second

of every minute

it was moving

I couldn’t have asked for more

even if I was able to design it myself

from scratch

we work well together

my body and my mind

and if I am ever forced to come back

to this place

I’ll order the exact same one again

broken bones

no problem

cuts and bruises

body said

I got this

no worries

just keep dancing

and believe me

I do

if I could write to the manufacturer

I’d say

WELL DONE

FROM A DELIGHTED CUSTOMER

WHO DOESN’T HAVE

ONE SINGLE COMPLAINT

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life