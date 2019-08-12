This Body Is Not An Apology – Georgiann Carlson

when it comes to bodies
I’d like to personally thank mine
for doing everything I’ve ever asked of it
and more
my body has been amazing
fantastic
never failed me
strong
fabulous
ready to play
loving every second
of every minute
it was moving
I couldn’t have asked for more
even if I was able to design it myself
from scratch
we work well together
my body and my mind
and if I am ever forced to come back
to this place
I’ll order the exact same one again
broken bones
no problem
cuts and bruises
body said
I got this
no worries
just keep dancing
and believe me
I do
if I could write to the manufacturer
I’d say
WELL DONE
FROM A DELIGHTED CUSTOMER
WHO DOESN’T HAVE
ONE SINGLE COMPLAINT
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life