Pattimouse

So I normally do poetry on Monday. Well this is still on topic. My publishing company Fae Corps is doing a poetry collection. I thought that I would share details with all of you.

Information :

1.) What is Faery Footprints?

It is a collection of 100 of the best poems that we were able to find. It is the second anthology published by a indie press.

2.) What’s the catch?

No catch. No fees. We will be accepting poetry sent via email to Faecorpspublishing@gmail.com until the September 30, 2019 deadline. Send the poetry in a doc file as an attachment in the email.

3.) What is the topic?

Well, obviously the topic is what you feel like writing. We want good poetry, the best that you have. If you choose to write about faeries then cool, but it is not a required topic.

4.) What about previous published?

We…