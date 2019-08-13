Featured Post: The Golden Notebook – Tamara Fricke

Blue

Fractals flake

into color coded

notebooks, never

realizing the remnants

are wholly wiser

for leaving latent

traces of truth

like string, shepherding

mislaid migrants

through tiers

of ultramarine uncertainty.

Black

Bombast dislodges teeth

leaving bones to moan

in places they don’t be long.

Artillery girdles me

and scaffolds tomorrow

with pock marked assurance

note it will never be that way…

Again.

Red

When politicians seize

philosophical intent

never doubt pending

emblematic failure.

Yet, even in this,

failure’s fertilizer

fuels the labored push

needed to conceive

equanimity.

Yellow

The irony of extension

facilitating the final blow

that spins this dervish out

and leaves fragments of another’s

fingerprints littered like

hammerscale about the room

is not obscured. Now, I am

the sulfer, smithed

and forgotten.

Gold

I am the lovelorn bullet

ricocheting off the blue

fractured summits and

red dawn hills. I embrace

my fractal existence but know

skeleton keys are a lie

told to pacify children and fools

who demand structure

in an unreasonable universe.

You’ll find no answers here

that aren’t in the margins

of other pages. Yet,

as I split my own molecules,

I’ll never taste the constancy

they contain. I am destined

to die, never knowing

a heart’s feathered weight.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.