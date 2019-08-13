Introductions – Christine E. Ray

I am survival
it is etched
on my skin
in black ink
pierced through cartilage &
lobes with silver rings and studs
I am survival
it is knit into
my scalp
under salt & pepper hair
cropped close
when I decided
I was more
than long curly locks
no one’s eye candy
I am survival
it is visible
in faint half-moon
scar that circles my throat
& the other that plays
connect-the-dots
between pelvic bones
because square pegs
do not always come out
of round holes &
motherhood is not
for the faint of heart
I am survival
in fine lines that starburst
from corners of my eyes
drawn by laughter &
steely determination
declaring that I am no
mere girl but a woman grown
& I have lived
I am survival
when I clutch my pen
in aching hands
ignoring the pain
in each knuckle
as I cut the silence
in two
with its sharp tip
& refuse to put my truths
back in locked boxes
for other people’s comfort
I am. . .
my own
