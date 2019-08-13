Introductions – Christine E. Ray

I am survival

it is etched

on my skin

in black ink

pierced through cartilage &

lobes with silver rings and studs

I am survival

it is knit into

my scalp

under salt & pepper hair

cropped close

when I decided

I was more

than long curly locks

no one’s eye candy

I am survival

it is visible

in faint half-moon

scar that circles my throat

& the other that plays

connect-the-dots

between pelvic bones

because square pegs

do not always come out

of round holes &

motherhood is not

for the faint of heart

I am survival

in fine lines that starburst

from corners of my eyes

drawn by laughter &

steely determination

declaring that I am no

mere girl but a woman grown

& I have lived

I am survival

when I clutch my pen

in aching hands

ignoring the pain

in each knuckle

as I cut the silence

in two

with its sharp tip

& refuse to put my truths

back in locked boxes

for other people’s comfort

I am. . .

my own

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved