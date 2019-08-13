The Golden Notebook – Georgiann Carlson

she wrote about her life
in golden notebooks
that way
she could tell where she had been
and where she was going
but while she was writing
she thought she probably
should have been outside living
not sitting at her desk
pen in hand
still
she thought
it was good to keep a journal
once the words were out of her head
and down on paper
she didn’t have to think about them
any longer
as soon as she finished a notebook
she went into the yard
lit a match
and set the book on fire
then she watched the flames
eat up the past
after which she said goodbye
and went back inside
to begin again
her words
after all
had not been written
in order to hold on to things
but in order to let them go
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
