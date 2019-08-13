The Golden Notebook – Georgiann Carlson

she wrote about her life

in golden notebooks

that way

she could tell where she had been

and where she was going

but while she was writing

she thought she probably

should have been outside living

not sitting at her desk

pen in hand

still

she thought

it was good to keep a journal

once the words were out of her head

and down on paper

she didn’t have to think about them

any longer

as soon as she finished a notebook

she went into the yard

lit a match

and set the book on fire

then she watched the flames

eat up the past

after which she said goodbye

and went back inside

to begin again

her words

after all

had not been written

in order to hold on to things

but in order to let them go

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life