The Golden Notebook – Padre

“Grandma, why do you do that?” Angie asked.

“Do what, Sweetheart?”

“Every time Granddad does something that annoys you, you never say a word. You just write it in that little notebook,” Angie noted.

“That’s right, Angie,” her grandmother replied. “You see silence is golden. Life is so much more pleasant without arguments and strife.”

“So why do you write them down then?”

“Oh Sweetie, don’t you see? One day your granddad is going to get his whole Fort Knox-worth!”

I am Padre of Padre’s Ramblings. In my life’s journey I have been a preacher, teacher, and served in the Forces. I am also an ecclesiastical historian, and theologian. I am married to my soulmate and am a father and grandfather. All have given me insights to things spiritual, and of things human. I am a public speaker as well, and have recently taken to writing poetry and short stories.