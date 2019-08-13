The Handmaid’s Tale – @rhymes_n_roses

The Handmaid’s Tale will never fail,
to chill me to the bone,
that hard-won freedoms could be
snatched, we just cannot condone.

Despite the distance traveled,
still too many lag behind,
equality is precious,
and enriches humankind.

In Gilead, it’s sad to see
some ladies were complicit,
but when they join in sisterhood,
their voices are exquisite.

Let’s take nothing for granted,
there are threats we can’t ignore,
if we don’t heed the warnings,
a Handmaid’s fate could lie in store.

Image courtesy of Pinterest

