Entranced-Brian Rihlmann

Brian Rihlmann

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

We lasted awhile
only as the times apart
became longer

and you always asked
about others
in the interim
and of course
I said never

look me in the eye
you said
and I did

then we’d go to bed
for a murderous fuck
and afterward sleep bruised
and even bloody

awaken stiff with scabs
with eyes shining
like moons in orbit

the wide eyes
of ones entranced
by a false but beautiful idol

©2019 Brian Rihlmann

Brian Rihlmann was born in NJ, and currently lives in Reno, NV. He writes mostly semi autobiographical, confessional free verse. Folk poetry…for folks. He has been published in The Rye Whiskey Review, Cajun Mutt Press, Alien Buddha Zine, Synchronized Chaos, Madness Muse Press and The American Journal Of Poetry.

