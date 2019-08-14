Entranced-Brian Rihlmann

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

We lasted awhile

only as the times apart

became longer

and you always asked

about others

in the interim

and of course

I said never

look me in the eye

you said

and I did

then we’d go to bed

for a murderous fuck

and afterward sleep bruised

and even bloody

awaken stiff with scabs

with eyes shining

like moons in orbit

the wide eyes

of ones entranced

by a false but beautiful idol

©2019 Brian Rihlmann

Brian Rihlmann was born in NJ, and currently lives in Reno, NV. He writes mostly semi autobiographical, confessional free verse. Folk poetry…for folks. He has been published in The Rye Whiskey Review, Cajun Mutt Press, Alien Buddha Zine, Synchronized Chaos, Madness Muse Press and The American Journal Of Poetry.