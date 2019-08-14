Featured Post: Dear Charlotte Perkins Gilman (Yellow Wallpaper) – V.J. Knutson

I have examined your wallpaper,

discussed the scholarly attributes

of shades of yellow, traced the edges

of your unravelling with my mind,

argued the merits of Gothic horror;

marvelled at the brilliance of wording,

the courage to define the nature of

feminine madness, the boldness to

highlight inequalities long before the

establishment of a Person’s Act.

Forgive me, but I need to set aside

this keyboard for a moment, for I tire

easily, am suffering from an exhaustion

that is systemic and calls for elimination

of all stimulus in favour of rest, you see

I share your sentence of confinement,

isolated to a room with windows, my

mind wandering to ancestral gardens,

contemplating shadows and movement

cognizant of underlying forces, creeping.

My husband has just left, dear man, having

checked on me, taking on my burden,

concerned that I am not sleeping at night

thinks that by reading and rereading your

words I am only fueling an already over-

active imagination; begging me to be still

as the doctor has recommended; but I am

burning to tell you that time has no

relevance between us and that you and I

exist simultaneously – a secret we dare

not confess – how correct your impulse

that there was more than one woman,

that we are many, barred by the designs

of society, papered over by irrational,

outdated shades of yellow, lacking

symmetry, or sensibility, suffocating

our creativity, tortuously contorting

ourselves to been seen, accepted.

It is the smell of our discordant souls

that pervades your consciousness

the rotted withering of a stifled

existence – a yellowed existence –

once hopeful, sunny, now molding

mucous, desperately torn away

at the edges, pleading for escape

How grateful I am that you see –

may I call you Charlotte – that you

have smelled the angst, witnessed

the struggle, are willing to tear at

the sticking places, to set us free.

