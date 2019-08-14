Featured Post: The Yellow Wallpaper – Georgiann Carlson

she was kept in a room

or a box

as she thought of it

dismissed by those around her

who never listened to a word she said

or understood what she meant

labeled

as

unimportant

worthless

insane

she was bored

and purposely driven mad

by those who were supposed to love her

she started crawling

around the baseboard

pulling off small strips

of the yellow wallpaper

that’s when she began to talk to herself

finally having someone who would listen

so she crawled

and she talked

and she torn

and as she tore

the strips grew larger

and larger

which made her very happy

so when she finally

killed her husband

she wrapped him

in strips of yellow wallpaper

and in the silence

when she could no longer

hear his hateful voice

she began to blossom

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life