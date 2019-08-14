Featured Post: The Yellow Wallpaper – Georgiann Carlson

she was kept in a room
or a box
as she thought of it
dismissed by those around her
who never listened to a word she said
or understood what she meant
labeled
as
unimportant
worthless
insane
she was bored
and purposely driven mad
by those who were supposed to love her
she started crawling
around the baseboard
pulling off small strips
of the yellow wallpaper
that’s when she began to talk to herself
finally having someone who would listen
so she crawled
and she talked
and she torn
and as she tore
the strips grew larger
and larger
which made her very happy
so when she finally
killed her husband
she wrapped him
in strips of yellow wallpaper
and in the silence
when she could no longer
hear his hateful voice
she began to blossom
