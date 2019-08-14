Featured Post: The Yellow Wallpaper – Tamara Fricke

A butterfly trapped in your net,

again, unable to fathom such

a carefully laid cage, again,

still knowing, painfully and

again, that every wing beat

is a lifetime lost; stillness is

a guillotine again, because

your affection crawls slowly

through wallpaper, again

consuming tendons, blood,

and bone, again and I die

screaming in silence

again.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.