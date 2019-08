The editors at Indie Blu(e) Publishing would like to reassure all of those who have generously submitted pieces for the anthology, But You Don’t Look Sick; we understand that the lengthy pause in production has caused many to question whether or not the project is still a go. It is. We apologize for the lull, and want to stress that we’re so thankful you’ve trusted us with your writing.

Peace, Love, and Light,

Kindra M. Austin

Christine E. Ray