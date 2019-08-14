THE YELLOW WALLPAPER – CE WING

Staring at the yellow wallpaper

As I sit in this room

I wonder where you are

Why you have become so silent

This bright yellow wallpaper

So cheerful

Mocks the darkness growing inside

Am I losing you

Damn this yellow wallpaper

The longer I sit here staring

The more the darkness grows

And a rage starts

The urge to tear down the yellow wallpaper

Grows stronger

Fierce and irrational

Uncontrollable

The sunny yellow wallpaper

Lays in tattered pieces

With me standing in the middle of the room

Breathing heavy… I look down

At the destruction of the yellow wallpaper

And I no longer see ripped pieces of bright paper

But the remains of my shredded soul

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry