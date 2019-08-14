Welcome Our New Barista: Liyona

Go Dog Go Café

The Baristas were thrilled at the diverse and talented group who submitted applications to be a new Barista at the Go Dog Go Cafe. We will be introducing them you one at a time so you can get to know them and their writing better. This week Liyona joins the team.

Hello, my name is Liyona and I am very excited to be part of the Go Dog Go community! I started writing thoughts and feelings on my blog about 4 years ago. My writing slowly turned into poems and prose as I found a sense of pride in the things I was writing. Now writing is an integral part of my daily experience and I even write while I am trying to work. (teehee) I am still very new to the writing and literature world and so I love encouraging new writers like myself. I am apt to learn…