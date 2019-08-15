Heartstring Eulogies

Would it really be so bad to consider a woman equal to a man? Would it be so terrible to think a woman’s intelligence shouldn’t be overlooked? Perhaps, if given a true chance to prove ourselves, rather than relying on any bias, women might hold more power. Perhaps it’s all wishful thinking. After all, the ones with power are less likely to share it. But that’s okay, maybe one day a utopia will fall upon us and we’ll all become feminists. But until then, women will continue to do what we have always done across history — challenge the system to change.

Prompt: We Should All Be Feminists

hosted by the amazing Christine

at