Featured Post: We Should All Be Feminists – Tamara Fricke

We should all be feminists
but inconvenience constrains us
in bra straps & high heels
as hair bleach and tweezers
fray the edges of self-regard
leaving a mirrored image
of superficialities that
life raft us to an early grave
praying that daughters
do better and shatter glass
bloodied knuckles
barely broke.
Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.