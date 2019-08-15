Featured Post: We Should All Be Feminists – Tamara Fricke

We should all be feminists

but inconvenience constrains us

in bra straps & high heels

as hair bleach and tweezers

fray the edges of self-regard

leaving a mirrored image

of superficialities that

life raft us to an early grave

praying that daughters

do better and shatter glass

bloodied knuckles

barely broke.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.